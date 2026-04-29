LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.60 and last traded at GBX 41.80, with a volume of 65615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 170 to GBX 90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBG Media

LBG Media Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 60.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of £87.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79.

LBG Media (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

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