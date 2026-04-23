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LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
LBG Media logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target from GBX 170 to GBX 90, and LBG Media hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 41 and last at GBX 42.10 on heavy volume (~1.66m shares).
  • Analyst and earnings snapshot: Berenberg still carries a buy rating; LBG reported GBX 5.10 EPS last quarter, analysts forecast ~8.34 EPS for the year, and the stock trades at a PE of 8.42 with a market cap of £88.02m.
  • Mixed financials and technicals: the company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 3.27, quick ratio 5.33) but high leverage (debt-to-equity 3.88), and its 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 63.38 and 79.80) sit well above the current price, signaling downward momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 90. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. LBG Media traded as low as GBX 41 and last traded at GBX 42.10, with a volume of 1664687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.

LBG Media Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

LBG Media (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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