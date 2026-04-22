LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Down 10.5% - What's Next?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.30 and last traded at GBX 48.37. 154,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 80,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of LBG Media in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 170.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBG Media

LBG Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.05.

LBG Media (LON:LBG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.

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