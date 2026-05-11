LCI Industries Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

LCI Industries NYSE: LCII reported a stronger first quarter of 2026 despite continued weakness in leisure markets, with management pointing to diversification, cost actions and product innovation as key drivers of improved profitability.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Lippert said the company delivered “solid results despite continued sluggishness across both retail and wholesale leisure markets.” He credited the company’s decade-long diversification effort, including growth in Europe, transportation, aftermarket and adjacent OEM markets, for helping offset pressure in the North American RV market.

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For the first quarter, consolidated revenue rose 4% year over year to $1.1 billion. Operating profit increased 17% to $95 million, while operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 8.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13% to $125 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 11.5%. GAAP net income increased 27% to $63 million, producing GAAP earnings per share of $2.53. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.59, up 18% from the prior year period.

OEM Sales Rise Despite RV Pressure

LCI’s OEM net sales increased 4% to $853 million. RV OEM revenue declined 4%, which management said reflected lower North American travel trailer and fifth wheel shipments. Lippert said that was a “strong outcome” given that RV wholesale shipments were down more than 12% through the first quarter.

Growth in adjacent industries helped offset that weakness. Adjacent industry OEM sales rose 17%, driven by demand from North American marine OEMs and share gains in bus and utility trailer markets. During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Chief Financial Officer Lillian Etzkorn said revenue from the Freedman Seating and Trans/Air Climate Control acquisitions contributed $47 million in the quarter.

Lippert also highlighted Europe as a contributor, saying the region delivered its strongest quarterly results since LCI built that platform. In response to an analyst question, he said the improvement was not primarily due to market conditions but instead reflected restructuring, decentralization and plant optimization actions taken over the past 18 months.

RV Outlook Lowered, Full-Year Revenue Guidance Maintained

Management lowered its outlook for 2026 RV wholesale shipments to a range of 315,000 to 330,000 units, down 20,000 units at both ends of its prior forecast. The company continues to expect marine industry deliveries to be flat to up low single digits.

Despite the softer RV outlook, LCI maintained its full-year revenue forecast of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion and its operating margin outlook of 7.5% to 8%. Reflecting the strong first quarter, the company tightened its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.75 to $9.25.

Etzkorn said the outlook is supported by innovation, increasing content per unit, aftermarket growth, housing-related opportunities in residential windows and increased automotive aftermarket demand. She said the company expects capital expenditures of $55 million to $75 million for the year, focused primarily on business investment and innovation.

In the Q&A, Etzkorn said the second quarter is historically the company’s strongest quarter and that management expects revenue to increase sequentially and year over year, despite a softer April.

Content Growth and New Products Remain Central to Strategy

LCI reported that total RV content per unit increased 13% year over year to $5,826, which Lippert described as the largest year-over-year increase in the company’s history. Content per motorized unit increased 6% to $3,970.

Etzkorn said the towable RV content increase was driven by about 3% organic growth from innovation and recent product launches, an improved mix toward higher-content fifth wheel units, and selling price increases to cover higher material costs.

Lippert said the company’s five most recently launched products are generating an annualized revenue run rate of more than $270 million. He said LCI expects roughly $140 million in incremental annualized run-rate gains from new product placements during the 2027 model change and RV market share expansion.

Recent product launches discussed on the call included anti-lock braking systems, Touring Coil Suspension, Sun Decks, Chill Cubes and 4000 Series windows. Lippert also highlighted a new leveling and stabilization system for travel trailers that will be offered as standard equipment on Brinkley travel trailers at the model change. He described the product category as a $100 million total addressable market opportunity for LCI, while clarifying during the Q&A that the $100 million figure represents the total addressable market rather than an immediate revenue contribution.

Aftermarket Sales Grow, Automotive Opportunity Expands

Aftermarket net sales increased 7% year over year to $238 million. Management said growth was driven by price increases to offset higher material costs and contributions from strategic investments.

Lippert said the company has embedded more than $15 billion of replaceable content into RVs over the past decade and expects about 1.5 million RVs to enter repair and service cycles over the next three years. He said those vehicles will require LCI parts and service solutions across categories including chassis, leveling systems, slide-out systems, awnings, suspensions, windows, furniture, doors and appliances.

LCI is also expanding its aftermarket presence through dealer and service initiatives. Lippert noted the launch of the company’s first in-store Lippert product setup within Blue Compass RV and said LCI’s factory service centers are now performing more than 200 service appointments per week. In response to an analyst question, he said the factory service initiative is still small, at less than $10 million, but management hopes it can grow into a more meaningful platform over time.

In automotive aftermarket, Lippert said LCI is benefiting from disruption tied to First Brands, which he described as previously the company’s largest competitor in hitch and towing products. He said the disruption represents an estimated $70 million incremental annual revenue opportunity and that LCI’s automotive aftermarket business is trending up in the high teens year over year in the second quarter.

Cost Actions, Tariffs and Capital Allocation

Management repeatedly emphasized facility consolidation, G&A reductions and operating efficiency as major contributors to margin expansion. Lippert said the company plans to address another eight to 10 facilities this year, with many actions expected around July shutdown periods. He said benefits from those moves should affect results from July 2026 through July 2027, with additional self-help initiatives already identified for next year.

Etzkorn said aftermarket operating margin declined to 7.8% from 8.7% a year earlier, primarily due to higher material costs related to tariffs and steel, as well as investments in capacity and distribution. OEM operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 9%.

Asked about tariffs, Lippert said the company expects to use the same approach it has used in recent years: strategic sourcing, careful price increases where needed and collaboration with customers. He said there is “a little bit of lag” in addressing tariff-related costs, but added that it is “not meaningful.”

LCI ended the quarter with $142 million in cash and cash equivalents, nearly $600 million of revolver availability and total liquidity above $700 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.9 times, within the company’s target range. The company paid $28 million in dividends during the quarter and maintained its quarterly dividend at $1.15 per share. Etzkorn also said LCI may opportunistically repurchase shares under its $300 million buyback program.

Lippert said the board has determined that continuing as a standalone company is the best path forward following discussions with Patrick. He declined to provide additional detail during the Q&A, saying LCI regularly evaluates both small tuck-in and larger transformational acquisition opportunities.

About LCI Industries NYSE: LCII

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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