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Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Leatt logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leatt's share price crossed above its 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as $9.35 versus the 50-day MA of $9.16, on light volume of 161 shares.
  • The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80, while its 200-day moving average is $9.79.
  • In the most recent quarter (reported Mar. 24) Leatt posted EPS of $0.08 on $16.02 million in revenue, with a net margin of 5.27% and ROE of 7.94%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Leatt Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEAT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.35. Leatt shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands.

Leatt Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leatt OTCMKTS: LEAT is a designer and manufacturer of protective sports gear, specializing in advanced safety equipment for high-impact activities such as motocross, mountain biking, and snow sports. The company's product portfolio includes the patented Leatt Brace® neck protection system, impact-absorbing body armor, full-face and off-road helmets, goggles, gloves, and riding apparel. These offerings are engineered to mitigate the risk of spinal and head injuries, combining biomechanical research with lightweight materials and user-focused design.

Founded by Dr.

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