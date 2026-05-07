Leerink Partners Has Lowered Expectations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $360.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Leerink Partners' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $326.00 to $277.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $263.91.

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Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.48. 81,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,567. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. Insulet has a 52 week low of $148.30 and a 52 week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue purchased 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Insulet Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $1.42 vs. ~$1.19 consensus and revenue $761.7M (+33.9% Y/Y), driven by strong Omnipod demand. This confirms solid top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Insulet lifts annual revenue forecast after quarterly beat

Company raised its annual revenue growth outlook after the quarter, citing sustained demand for its tubeless insulin pumps — a supportive signal for medium-term sales trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call commentary was broadly upbeat (Omnipod growth emphasized) and management provided slide materials/transcripts for investors to parse execution details. These materials clarify drivers but don't change the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Earnings and guidance details

FY 2026 EPS guidance appears below some Street estimates (company set FY EPS around ~6.21 vs. ~6.33 consensus cited by analysts), which likely disappointed investors despite the revenue upgrade. Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target from $320 to $260 (still a Buy rating); the PT reduction signals some analyst re‑valuation and may have amplified selling pressure. BTIG price target cut

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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