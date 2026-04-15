Leerink Partners Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $252.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $232.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,751 shares of the company's stock worth $194,068,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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