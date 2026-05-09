Leerink Partners Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $146.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Leerink Partners' price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock's previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.15.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $131.33 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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