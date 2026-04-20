Leggett & Platt (LEG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $949.6520 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $938.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Leggett & Platt's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Leggett & Platt from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,330 shares of the company's stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 283,342 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211,555 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company's stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company's offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company's core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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