Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Legrand logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 15.5%, gapping up from $152.48 to an open (and last trade) of $177.90 on Friday, though trading volume was light at 637 shares.
  • The stock trades above its 50‑day ($166.86) and 200‑day ($160.35) moving averages, with a market capitalization of $47.35 billion and a P/E of 41.37.
  • Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems for power distribution, wiring, cabling, lighting controls, building automation and connected‑home technologies.
  • Interested in Legrand? Here are five stocks we like better.

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $152.48, but opened at $177.90. Legrand shares last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 637 shares.

Legrand Stock Up 15.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Legrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company's portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Legrand Right Now?

Before you consider Legrand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Legrand wasn't on the list.

While Legrand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines