Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $152.48, but opened at $177.90. Legrand shares last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 637 shares.

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Legrand Stock Up 15.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Legrand

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company's portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

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