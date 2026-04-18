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Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" to a "buy" and the stock's consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target price of $208.27.
  • Leidos beat quarterly estimates, reporting $2.76 EPS vs. $2.57 expected and $4.88B revenue vs. $4.31B expected, and set FY2026 guidance of 12.050–12.450 EPS versus sell-side forecasts near 10.62.
  • The shares trade around $155.25 with a $19.6B market cap; institutional investors own about 76.12% of the stock while insider Elizabeth A. Porter disclosed a sale of 3,000 shares at about $192.21.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $204.00 target price on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $205.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,086,434,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $636,097,000 after buying an additional 64,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,411,312 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $455,642,000 after buying an additional 145,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $419,778,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,926,646 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $364,059,000 after buying an additional 397,385 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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