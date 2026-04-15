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Leisure Stocks To Follow Now - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Carnival logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Airbnb (ABNB) as the top Leisure stocks to watch today, selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among leisure names in recent days.
  • Carnival and Royal Caribbean provide cruise-line exposure (Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess, Seabourn; Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity, Silversea), while Airbnb offers alternative lodging and experiences, covering both cruise and short-term rental travel segments.
  • Leisure stocks are cyclical and sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, seasonality and tourism trends, so investors should monitor metrics like occupancy/bookings, ticket sales and pricing power when evaluating these companies.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carnival.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Airbnb are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses provide recreational, travel, hospitality, or entertainment services—such as hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, movie theaters, and recreational retailers. These stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, seasonality, tourism trends and economic conditions, so investors watch metrics like occupancy/bookings, ticket sales and pricing power when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carnival Right Now?

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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