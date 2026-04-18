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Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Royal Caribbean Cruises logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Carnival (CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are the three leisure stocks MarketBeat's screener highlights today as ones to watch.
  • The companies were singled out because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among leisure stocks in recent days, signaling elevated market interest and liquidity.
  • MarketBeat classifies leisure stocks as part of the consumer discretionary sector, meaning their revenues are sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality, travel trends, and shifts in consumer confidence.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses serve recreation and discretionary time—examples include hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, casinos, theme parks, cinemas, sporting/fitness firms, and makers of leisure goods. They’re typically classed as consumer discretionary because revenue depends on discretionary spending, making them sensitive to economic cycles, seasonality, travel trends, and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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