LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LendingClub also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.450 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LendingClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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LendingClub Trading Down 1.7%

LC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.17. 6,200,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.8% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,142 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 343.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,030 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,769 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company's stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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