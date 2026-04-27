LendingClub Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

LendingClub NYSE: LC opened 2026 with what executives described as strong growth and record profitability, driven by higher loan originations, continued credit performance, and expanding marketplace demand. On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Scott Sanborn and CFO Drew LaBenne also outlined progress on strategic initiatives, including entry into home improvement lending, greater AI-enabled automation, and an upcoming rebrand to “Happen Bank.”

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Originations rise 31% as profitability hits a record

Sanborn said the company delivered “31% year-on-year growth in originations to $2.7 billion,” alongside “record pre-tax earnings of $67 million” and a “return on tangible common equity of 14.5%.” He framed the quarter as evidence the company is “growing profitably,” while continuing to execute strategic priorities.

LaBenne added that first-quarter originations of $2.7 billion came in “above the high end of our guidance range,” and said all consumer businesses grew. He also emphasized that LendingClub’s “industry-leading credit performance remains a key differentiator,” noting the company’s continued outperformance across “five years of quarterly vintages.”

Financial highlights LaBenne cited included:

Net interest income of $176 million, up 18% year-over-year and described as “another all-time high.”

Non-interest income of $76 million, up 12% year-over-year, though down sequentially due to the accounting move to the fair value option.

Pre-tax profit margin of 27%, which LaBenne called a “new high.”

Pre-tax net income of $67 million, which he said “more than quadrupled compared to a year ago.”

Diluted EPS of $0.44, “above the high end of our guidance range.”

Tangible book value per share of $12.49.

Rebrand to “Happen Bank” and focus on the “Motivated Middle”

Sanborn said LendingClub is preparing for a rebrand to Happen Bank, stating the new name reflects the company’s evolution and mission “to clear the way for people going places.” The new brand is centered on the company’s target customer base, which it calls the “Motivated Middle”—described as “millions of high-FICO, high-income consumers” who are “digitally savvy” and “value-conscious.”

Sanborn said the company’s underwriting models and data advantage have helped it sustain “more than 40% credit outperformance relative to our competition for more than 5 years,” which he said supports value for members and returns for marketplace investors. He also said feedback on the rebrand from “members, prospects, partners, and employees has been enthusiastic.”

In Q&A, management did not quantify total rebrand spending, though Sanborn described much of this year’s cost as “primarily sort of operational in nature,” including repurposing “thousands of emails and call center scripts and web pages and mobile app,” along with consumer communications.

Home improvement launch begins with Wisetack partnership

Sanborn said LendingClub is moving into the home improvement market, which he described as “half trillion dollar.” The company began underwriting and issuing home improvement loans in April through a partnership with Wisetack, an embedded platform that he said reaches “over 40,000 contractors.”

He said the model is intended to deliver “instant offers and real-time approvals” for homeowners, along with “timely funding and better close rates” for contractors. He also pointed to the Mosaic code base LendingClub acquired last year as enabling “rapid onboarding, integration, and management of direct relationships with contractors and partners.”

Asked about additional partners, Sanborn said the company has received “quite a bit of inbound interest,” and described partner demand for “a stable bank balance sheet” combined with “the flexibility of a fintech” for deeper integrations and customization. He said future partner integrations should be “roughly… less than half the work” compared to launching the first deal. However, he characterized 2026 as a year of building infrastructure and refining product features, with “the bigger contribution” expected “next year.”

Accounting transition, NIM outlook, and credit performance

LaBenne spent part of the prepared remarks discussing the company’s move to the fair value option for newly originated held-for-investment loans and how that affects revenue presentation. He said fair value adjustments were “approximately double fourth quarter 2025 levels,” driven by factors including the shift to 100% fair value for new held-for-investment originations, mix changes toward longer-duration major purchase finance loans, higher average balances of fair value loans, and higher benchmark rates late in the quarter.

On net interest margin, LaBenne said NIM expanded to 6.3%, up 30 basis points sequentially, driven by lower interest expense and a change to interest income recognition methodology on a previously purchased held-for-investment fair value portfolio. Looking ahead, he said that with “no additional Fed rate cuts this year” expected by the market, LendingClub anticipates NIM “to return to around 6% as we progress through 2026.”

Credit metrics were also a focus. LaBenne said provision for credit losses was “less than $1 million,” reflecting the move to fair value option accounting and strong credit on the remaining legacy CECL portfolio. He said the net charge-off ratio for total held-for-investment improved to 3.5% from 6.1%, attributing the improvement to strong performance and portfolio aging dynamics that he said “will normalize over time.” In Q&A, management reiterated an expectation that charge-offs could move back toward about 5% over time, with LaBenne noting seasonality and portfolio mix and age as contributing factors.

Management also addressed the potential impact of rising benchmarks tied to geopolitical developments. Sanborn said loan sale deals priced in Q1 were completed before “the Iran war,” and LaBenne said that if benchmark rates stay higher, loan sale prices would be expected to come down “solely because of the changes in benchmarks,” which he said is factored into guidance. On consumer behavior, Sanborn said the company had not seen changes in leading indicators, while adding the company would monitor how sustained pressures could affect inflation and consumers.

Expenses, marketing investment, and capital deployment

Total expenses were $185 million, up 28% year-over-year. LaBenne said the majority of the increase was from higher marketing spend, tied to paid acquisition investment and the fair value accounting change, under which marketing for held-for-investment loans is recognized at origination rather than deferred and amortized. Compensation and benefits rose 12% year-over-year, which he attributed to headcount growth supporting new verticals including home improvement.

In Q&A, LaBenne said marketing should “ramp roughly with volume” as originations rise seasonally in Q2 and Q3, and he expects marketing to increase at a “similar ratio” to current spending as volume increases.

On the balance sheet, LaBenne said total assets grew 14% year-over-year to $11.9 billion, while deposits rose 14% to $10.2 billion. The company also provided an update on its $100 million share repurchase and acquisition program announced at Investor Day in November. LaBenne said LendingClub utilized $38 million through the first quarter and reduced average diluted share count by 1.5 million shares versus the previous quarter. In Q&A, management said it would evaluate capital deployment each quarter with the board, and noted pending regulatory capital rule proposals that could be beneficial if adopted as proposed.

Executives also said the company expects to sell down its extended seasoning portfolio. LaBenne noted that LendingClub sold $200 million from that portfolio in early April to a bank, describing it as a win tied to a CECL accounting change that bank buyers could benefit from.

For guidance, LaBenne maintained full-year expectations for originations of $11.6 billion to $12.6 billion and diluted EPS of $0.65 to $0.80, while noting the company entered the year assuming 75 basis points of Fed cuts that it no longer expects. For the second quarter, LendingClub guided to originations of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion and diluted EPS of $0.40 to $0.45.

About LendingClub NYSE: LC

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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