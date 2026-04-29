Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.30 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.65 by ($4.30), FiscalAI reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.500-25.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lennox International's conference call:

Lennox reported Q1 revenue of $1.1 billion (+6% YoY) and reaffirmed full‑year adjusted EPS guidance of $23.50–$25.00 while raising revenue guidance to ~8% growth.

and reaffirmed full‑year adjusted EPS guidance of while raising revenue guidance to ~8% growth. Home Comfort Solutions is still soft—HCS revenue fell ~10% (organic −12%, volumes −21%) and margins were hurt by factory under‑absorption (management cited roughly a $50M absorption impact overall and ~$15M in Q1) plus ~$23M of material cost pressure.

Building Climate Solutions delivered a record quarter with organic sales up ~26%, ~300 bps margin expansion, driven by emergency replacement, national accounts, and recent M&A, and BCS revenue is guided to grow ~16% for 2026.

with organic sales up ~26%, ~300 bps margin expansion, driven by emergency replacement, national accounts, and recent M&A, and BCS revenue is guided to grow ~16% for 2026. Input cost and tariff headwinds increased materially (aluminum, steel, copper, diesel up meaningfully) and Lennox now models ~5% cost inflation; new Section 232 tariffs create added uncertainty, with FIFO accounting delaying income‑statement impact until Q3.

Balance sheet and capital allocation remain constructive—completed the ~$550M bolt‑on acquisitions (Duro Dyne/Supco), continue buybacks, expect full‑year free cash flow of $750M–$850M, and plan ~$250M capex for innovation, ERP/digital modernization and targeted AI.

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Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded up $23.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $518.71. 432,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,028. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $434.06 and a 52-week high of $689.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $499.12 and its 200 day moving average is $502.83.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total transaction of $136,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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