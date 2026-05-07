Lennox International (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 971 Shares of Stock

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Lennox International Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $534.37. 172,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.02 and a 200 day moving average of $502.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.06 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. Lennox International's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International's payout ratio is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $575.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lennox International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lennox International by 217.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company's stock.

More Lennox International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised near‑term quarterly estimates — Wolfe Research bumped Q2 2026 to $7.44 and lifted Q1/Q2 2027 estimates; KeyCorp also raised Q2 2026 and several mid‑2026/2027 quarter estimates. These upward tweaks suggest better near‑term demand/earnings momentum than previously modeled. MarketBeat: Analyst Moves (Wolfe/KeyCorp)

Analysts raised near‑term quarterly estimates — Wolfe Research bumped Q2 2026 to $7.44 and lifted Q1/Q2 2027 estimates; KeyCorp also raised Q2 2026 and several mid‑2026/2027 quarter estimates. These upward tweaks suggest better near‑term demand/earnings momentum than previously modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Lennox presented at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth virtual conference; the transcript may provide management commentary on demand, pricing and margin outlook but produced no clear market-moving headline on its own. Lennox Oppenheimer Presentation Transcript

Lennox presented at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth virtual conference; the transcript may provide management commentary on demand, pricing and margin outlook but produced no clear market-moving headline on its own. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed several late‑year and full‑year estimates — notable cuts include Q4 2026 (from $5.72 to $5.43) and Q4 2027 (from $6.26 to $5.92), plus small downgrades to FY2026/FY2027. Wolfe also trimmed some Q3 estimates. Those downward revisions to back‑half earnings and FY numbers likely drove the stock’s weakness despite some earlier upgrades. MarketBeat: KeyCorp Cuts / Wolfe Changes

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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