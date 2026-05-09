LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.38, reports. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 million.

Here are the key takeaways from LENSAR's conference call:

LENSAR is independent again and rebuilding commercial momentum ; management said distributor purchase orders were received post-quarter and international system shipments are expected this quarter, signaling early recovery of OUS placements.

; management said distributor purchase orders were received post-quarter and international system shipments are expected this quarter, signaling early recovery of OUS placements. Recurring revenue strengthened — recurring revenue was $12.6 million, up 9% year-over-year and accounted for 94% of Q1 revenue, which management frames as a more durable business model.

— recurring revenue was $12.6 million, up 9% year-over-year and accounted for 94% of Q1 revenue, which management frames as a more durable business model. Headline net income was $36.3 million but was largely non-cash (warrant fair-value gain and a $10M acquisition deposit); adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.3M and cash on hand was $13.5M, highlighting limited near-term cash-generation and a reliance on operational recovery.

(warrant fair-value gain and a $10M acquisition deposit); adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.3M and cash on hand was $13.5M, highlighting limited near-term cash-generation and a reliance on operational recovery. Installed base and procedure trends show traction — 7 ALLY placements in Q1 (ALLY ~205 systems), total installed base ~440 (up 12% YoY), ~54,000 procedures in Q1, and U.S. market share of 23.4% with management expecting renewed share gains as placements resume.

— 7 ALLY placements in Q1 (ALLY ~205 systems), total installed base ~440 (up 12% YoY), ~54,000 procedures in Q1, and U.S. market share of 23.4% with management expecting renewed share gains as placements resume. Product roadmap focused on expanding ALLY capabilities — management plans corneal applications, more robotic functions and automation of docking to extend technological leadership, but timing and commercial impact remain uncertain.

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LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 153,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 584.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded LENSAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded LENSAR from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENSAR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a medical technology company specializing in advanced laser systems for ophthalmic surgery. Its flagship product, the LENSAR Laser System, combines proprietary three-dimensional imaging with precision-guided femtosecond laser delivery to perform critical steps in cataract procedures, including capsulotomy creation, lens fragmentation and corneal incisions.

Founded in 2005, LENSAR has concentrated its research and development efforts on enhancing surgical accuracy and patient outcomes in cataract treatment.

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