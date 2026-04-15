Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 154,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session's volume of 92,577 shares.The stock last traded at $34.10 and had previously closed at $34.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINMY. Citigroup upgraded Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Leonardo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINMY

Leonardo Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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