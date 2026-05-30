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Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Li Auto logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Li Auto from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding to a generally cautious analyst backdrop. The stock now carries an average rating of “Reduce” with a consensus price target of $17.55.
  • Li Auto shares were down 3.4% and traded near $15.01, close to their 52-week low of $14.90. The stock is well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling weak momentum.
  • Recent results and guidance have disappointed investors: the company posted a quarterly loss and thin margins, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion fell below expectations. Analysts are also watching for whether demand can reaccelerate after slower hybrid sales.
  • Five stocks we like better than Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LI. Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Li Auto from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Li Auto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LI

Li Auto Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the company's stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 261,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,351,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Li Auto

Here are the key news stories impacting Li Auto this week:

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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