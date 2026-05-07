Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 519176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,897 shares of the company's stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company's stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

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