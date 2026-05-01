Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 213022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 471 shares in the company, valued at $27,134.31. This trade represents a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 30,088 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 38,163 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

Further Reading

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