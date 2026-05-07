Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1647502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,599 shares of the company's stock worth $709,272,000 after purchasing an additional 184,623 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,908,691 shares of the company's stock worth $287,162,000 after purchasing an additional 233,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $180,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,136 shares of the company's stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 171,378 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,793,954 shares of the company's stock worth $135,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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