Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.45. Liberty Global shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 287 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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