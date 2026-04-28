Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Trading Down 8.3% - What's Next?

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $15.9060. 506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 4.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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