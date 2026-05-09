Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion.

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Liberty Global Stock Down 2.1%

LILAK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 891,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,789. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LILAK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LILAK

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $759,731.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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