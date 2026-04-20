Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 1621475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

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Liberty Gold Trading Up 10.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of C$897.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.35.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

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