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Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Liberty Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Liberty Gold shares reached C$1.72 (up ~10.3%) with about 1.62M shares traded, moving above its 50-day (C$1.32) and 200-day (C$1.01) moving averages.
  • Mixed fundamentals: The stock has a market cap of C$897M but reported negative EPS (C($0.04) last quarter) and is expected to post -0.09 EPS for the year, with a negative P/E of -28.50 and a high beta (3.35).
  • Explorer-stage company: Liberty Gold is an exploration-stage gold and copper miner operating in the U.S. (notably Black Pine and Goldstrike), showing high liquidity ratios (current 5.81, quick 8.13) alongside a debt-to-equity of 1.74.
  • Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold.

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 1621475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 10.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of C$897.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 3.35.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the USA . Its projects include the Black Pine project and Goldstrike project.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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