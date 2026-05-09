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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Liberty Live Series A reported quarterly EPS of ($3.20), badly missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Revenue also came in below expectations at $63.62 million versus the $70.40 million estimate.
  • Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA fell after the report, trading down $1.80 to $93.59 on Friday. The stock has ranged from $70.66 to $99.82 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with one Hold and one Sell rating and a consensus view of "Reduce". Institutional ownership stood at 25.07% of the stock.
  • Interested in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A? Here are five stocks we like better.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $93.59. 100,769 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,861. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -179.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLYVA. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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