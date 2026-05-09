Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $93.59. 100,769 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,861. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -179.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLYVA. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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