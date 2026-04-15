Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.01 and last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,587,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $886,355,611.96. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 14.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 72.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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