Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTH. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.40.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,530.50. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $34,195.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock worth $362,651,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock worth $216,644,000 after buying an additional 2,091,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Time Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,021,829 shares of the company's stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 1,061,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Life Time Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock worth $155,852,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Life Time Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock worth $117,797,000 after buying an additional 2,156,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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