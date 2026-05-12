Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading Down 10.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.6450. Approximately 1,013,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,224,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

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Life360 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life360 this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Life360 Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $295,551.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,930,345.12. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $732,938.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 399,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,195,307.59. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $2,859,432.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company's stock worth $879,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $47,097,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 459,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter worth $44,632,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Life360 by 455.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 379,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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