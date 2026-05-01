Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded by Macquarie Infrastructure to Strong-Buy Rating

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Life360 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

LIF stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 3.90. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. Life360 has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $112.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $165,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,328.92. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $769,483.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,087.52. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,037 shares of company stock worth $2,682,792. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,097,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 459,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,632,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock worth $80,801,000 after buying an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

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