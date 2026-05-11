Life360 Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Life360 NASDAQ: LIF reported record first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year outlook, while management said technical issues temporarily weighed on user registration during the quarter but did not derail subscription momentum.

Chief Executive Lauren Antonoff said the company’s revenue growth reflected the role Life360 plays in “everyday family life” for more than 97 million people who use its app to stay connected and coordinate safety-related needs. She said first-quarter revenue rose 38% to $143 million, supported by the company’s strongest quarterly subscription net additions on record and an all-time high in average revenue per paying circle.

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“These aren’t one-quarter anomalies,” Antonoff said. “They’re the result of a flywheel that’s continually getting stronger.”

Revenue Rises 38% as Subscriptions Lead Growth

Chief Financial Officer Russell Burke said total revenue grew 38% year over year to $143.1 million. Subscription revenue increased 32% to $108.2 million, with core subscription revenue up 36%. Burke said that growth was driven by 27% paying circle growth and a 7% increase in average revenue per paying circle.

U.S. subscription revenue grew 28%, while international subscription revenue rose 58%. March annualized monthly revenue reached a record $517.9 million, up 32% from a year earlier.

Advertising revenue was $19.7 million, up 329%, boosted by the acquisition of Nativo. Life360 disclosed advertising revenue as a separate line item for the first time. Hardware revenue declined to $4.5 million, which Burke said was expected as Life360 exits brick-and-mortar retail for Tile. Other revenue increased 30% to $10.7 million.

Gross margin was 77%, down from 81% in the prior-year quarter. Subscription gross margin held at 87%, advertising gross margin was 60%, and hardware margin was negative due to Pet GPS pricing and costs tied to the retail exit.

Life360 reported GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million, representing a 12% margin. Operating cash flow was $17.2 million, marking the company’s 12th consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Life360 ended the quarter with $459 million in cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

Company Raises Full-Year Revenue and EBITDA Outlook

Life360 raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $650 million to $685 million, up from its prior forecast of $640 million to $680 million. The increase was driven by subscription revenue, which the company now expects to be between $470 million and $475 million, compared with its previous range of $460 million to $470 million.

The company left the rest of its business guidance unchanged, with advertising revenue expected to reach $98 million to $115 million, hardware revenue projected at $40 million to $50 million, and other revenue expected to total $42 million to $45 million.

Life360 also raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $130 million to $140 million, up from $128 million to $138 million. Burke said revenue and margin are expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, reflecting advertising seasonality, front-loaded integration costs and brand investment, and lower hardware revenue tied to the retail exit.

Technical Issues Weighed on MAU Growth

Antonoff said monthly active user growth came in at 17% year over year, below the company’s plan due to technical issues that suppressed registration volume during a peak marketing period in the first quarter. She said Life360 first fixed a broad issue affecting new signups, then uncovered additional Android-specific problems that disproportionately affected lower-end devices.

Antonoff said the latter issues took longer to resolve but were “largely concentrated in populations that don’t materially impact revenue today.” She added that the company has implemented major fixes and added monitoring to better identify problems in the registration funnel.

Management said demand remained intact despite the registration issues. Antonoff pointed to Google Trends searches for Life360 rising more than 40% during the affected period, continued penetration gains in the company’s most penetrated U.S. states, and recovery in iOS segments, which she said drive the vast majority of revenue. She also cited growth of 25% in the U.K., 32% in Canada, and 24% in Australia and New Zealand.

Life360 now expects full-year MAU growth of 17% to 20%. Antonoff said the company expects to return to its planned growth path by the third quarter.

Advertising Business Reaches Scale After Nativo Deal

Antonoff emphasized the growing role of advertising, saying the business has reached “critical scale” after the completion of the Nativo acquisition. She said Life360’s first-party family and location data allows advertisers to reach relevant audiences and measure real-world outcomes while keeping data within the company’s walled garden.

She said the acquisition expands Life360’s reach beyond its own app to more than 20,000 publisher sites and connected TV, increasing reach from under 20% of U.S. ad-eligible adults to over 95%.

During the question-and-answer session, Burke said roughly half of the nearly $20 million in first-quarter advertising revenue was organic, though he cautioned that Life360 and Nativo had been integrated from day one, making it difficult to isolate a pure organic figure.

Antonoff said the combined advertising team is engaging with both Life360’s and Nativo’s customer bases. She cited Starbucks as an example of a brand beginning to work with the platform and Uber as an example of a partnership expanding over time. She said parents will soon be able to call an Uber for their teen and see the trip live inside Life360.

AI, Pets and Capital Allocation Discussed

Antonoff said Life360 is working to become an “AI native” company and restructured its research and development organization in April as part of that effort. She said AI adoption across the engineering organization increased developer productivity by more than 50% from last year.

She said AI is already helping the company improve subscription conversion by improving feature discovery, including by delivering more relevant messages to users about benefits already included in their subscriptions. Longer term, Antonoff said AI could help Life360 orchestrate more aspects of family life, such as coordinating carpools.

Management also discussed Life360’s Pet GPS product and broader pet initiative. Antonoff said the company is seeing about 120,000 new pet profiles created each week and that Life360 sold out of its Pet GPS product in the U.S. The company is moving manufacturing to a new location and preparing inventory for a summer relaunch.

Asked about capital allocation and the possibility of a share buyback, Burke said Life360 would consider it but continues to view itself as a growth company with multiple investment opportunities. “We wanna balance those things out,” he said.

Antonoff closed the call by saying the company is encouraged by momentum in its core business and is preparing product and go-to-market updates for the second half of the year.

About Life360 NASDAQ: LIF

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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