Lifesci Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Lifesci Capital currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.54.

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Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $391.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,026 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,065 shares of company stock worth $165,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and maintained a $11 price target , implying significant upside from current levels. Article Title

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and maintained a , implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital still rates the stock Strong-Buy , even after raising and lowering various 2026 EPS estimates around its latest model update. Article Title

Lifesci Capital still rates the stock , even after raising and lowering various 2026 EPS estimates around its latest model update. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several large funds recently increased positions, suggesting some longer-term support for the name. Article Title

Institutional ownership remains high, and several large funds recently increased positions, suggesting some longer-term support for the name. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, signaling somewhat weaker expectations for later-year profitability. Article Title

Lifesci Capital trimmed its and EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, signaling somewhat weaker expectations for later-year profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company reported a Q1 EPS miss and a wider loss than expected, which has been a key driver behind the recent weakness in the shares. Article Title

The company reported a and a wider loss than expected, which has been a key driver behind the recent weakness in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider Sarbani Chaudhuri sold 17,650 shares, which can weigh on investor sentiment even though the sale was tied to tax withholding on equity vesting. Article Title

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

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