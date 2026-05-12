Lifesci Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.37). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines' current full-year earnings is ($15.16) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines' Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($14.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $420.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $591.83.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $356.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Praxis Precision Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicines and reiterated a $1,245 price target , while also nudging up its FY2028 and FY2029 earnings estimates, signaling strong confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Praxis Precision Medicines and reiterated a , while also nudging up its FY2028 and FY2029 earnings estimates, signaling strong confidence in the company’s long-term potential. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Praxis Precision Medicines’ “high-stakes launch path” after its Q1 earnings call, suggesting investors are focused on the company’s upcoming commercialization efforts and potential catalyst from its pipeline. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Praxis Precision Medicines’ after its Q1 earnings call, suggesting investors are focused on the company’s upcoming commercialization efforts and potential catalyst from its pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital lowered its 2026 EPS estimates for PRAX across Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view on earnings, even though the firm did not change the broader story materially.

Lifesci Capital lowered its 2026 EPS estimates for PRAX across Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, reflecting a more cautious near-term view on earnings, even though the firm did not change the broader story materially. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed its 2026 and 2027 earnings forecasts, but its long-term estimates remain sharply positive, indicating the revisions are more about timing than a change in the thesis.

HC Wainwright also trimmed its 2026 and 2027 earnings forecasts, but its long-term estimates remain sharply positive, indicating the revisions are more about timing than a change in the thesis. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly maintained an Underperform rating and flagged concerns about the ulixacaltamide filing, which may be weighing on sentiment by highlighting execution and regulatory risk. Article Title

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company's pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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