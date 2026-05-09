Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifetime Brands' conference call:

Company reported year-over-year top- and bottom-line improvement, said it outperformed peers and consensus, and provided full-year guidance of $650–$700M net sales, $53.5–$56M adjusted EBITDA, and $16–$17.5M adjusted adjusted net income.

net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted adjusted net income. Management attributes the recovery to 2025 actions on pricing, cost discipline and supply-chain diversification — pricing increases are now fully in place and are supporting improved margin dollars.

Product- and channel-level strength drove growth: kitchen tools (Farberware) and recovering KitchenAid performance, home decor up 22.9%, and the Dolly Parton brand (~$18M in 2025) are cited as meaningful, ongoing growth contributors.

brand (~$18M in 2025) are cited as meaningful, ongoing growth contributors. Operational and balance-sheet progress — the new Hagerstown 1M sq ft East Coast DC is operational with move costs tracking below plan, Q1 free cash flow was $30M, net debt fell to $170M and adjusted EBITDA/net debt improved to 3.2x.

1M sq ft East Coast DC is operational with move costs tracking below plan, Q1 free cash flow was $30M, net debt fell to $170M and adjusted EBITDA/net debt improved to 3.2x. Remaining risks include a Q1 GAAP net loss of $4.8M and restructuring costs, international operations not yet breakeven despite improvement, potential upward pressure on freight/oil costs from geopolitical events, and an uncertain ~$41.7M tariff refund that is not included in guidance.

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Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 96,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,472. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 908,722 shares of the company's stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifetime Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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