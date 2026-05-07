Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$185.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.0 million.

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Lifevantage Stock Performance

LFVN stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Lifevantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Lifevantage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Lifevantage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LFVN. Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lifevantage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFVN

Insider Transactions at Lifevantage

In other news, Director Judd Dayton purchased 18,097 shares of Lifevantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $83,789.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,447.17. The trade was a 34.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 38,207 shares of company stock valued at $178,585 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lifevantage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,234 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lifevantage by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lifevantage by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lifevantage by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company's stock.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company's flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

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