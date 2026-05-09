LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million.

Here are the key takeaways from LightPath Technologies' conference call:

Get LightPath Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Record revenue and momentum — Q3 revenue rose 109% to $19.1M, backlog reached approximately $110.6M (up 196% year‑to‑date) and adjusted EBITDA was +$1.1M, the third consecutive positive quarter.

and momentum — Q3 revenue rose 109% to $19.1M, backlog reached approximately $110.6M (up 196% year‑to‑date) and adjusted EBITDA was +$1.1M, the third consecutive positive quarter. Strategic vertical integration — proprietary BlackDiamond chalcogenide glass plus the Amorphous acquisition now enable larger‑diameter optics (up to ~10"+), positioning LightPath as a domestic germanium alternative aligned with NDAA supply‑chain mandates.

chalcogenide glass plus the Amorphous acquisition now enable larger‑diameter optics (up to ~10"+), positioning LightPath as a domestic germanium alternative aligned with NDAA supply‑chain mandates. Capacity is a near‑term bottleneck — management says demand is outstripping supply even after doubling glass capacity, prompting facility moves, added shifts and incremental CapEx (≈$6M approved this quarter) and creating execution risk if scaling lags.

Cash runway to execute growth — cash and equivalents of $55.2M after recent financing (with acquisitions and earn‑out payments funded), which management says supports planned CapEx and backlog conversion while margins should expand as volumes scale.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at LightPath Technologies

In other news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 302,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $3,721,953.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,283,164 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,748.84. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,131,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,122,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 92.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Recommended Stories

Before you consider LightPath Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LightPath Technologies wasn't on the list.

While LightPath Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here