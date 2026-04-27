LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,404,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 2,710,996 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $16.09.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 18.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $7,462,529.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,393,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,519,239.35. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,131,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,122,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $84,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company's stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Further Reading

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