Lightwave Logic Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lightwave Logic NASDAQ: LWLG reported a wider first-quarter loss while outlining progress on customer engagement, foundry integration and commercialization efforts for its electro-optic polymer technology, which management said is increasingly aligned with demand from artificial intelligence networking infrastructure.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 financial results and business update call, President and CEO Yves LeMaitre said Lightwave Logic remains focused on positioning its Perkinamine electro-optic polymer platform for use in next-generation optical interconnects, particularly as AI workloads drive demand for faster and more power-efficient data movement.

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LeMaitre said AI infrastructure is creating a growing need for higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, increased density and scalable manufacturing. He said traditional electronic interconnects are approaching physical limits and that photonic solutions are becoming more important for hyperscale data centers, edge computing and “next-generation AI factories.”

Lightwave Logic Points to Expanding AI and Data Center Opportunity

Management said the company’s target market has expanded significantly over the past year as AI networking demands have accelerated. LeMaitre said Lightwave Logic previously estimated a 2028 combined addressable market of about $24 billion across AI, data center and telecom applications, with a serviceable addressable market for electro-optic polymer modulators estimated at roughly $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

LeMaitre said the company’s updated analysis now estimates the AI and data center optical transceiver total addressable market alone at about $47 billion in 2028, up from a prior estimate of about $17 billion. He attributed the change to projected deployments of 1.6-terabit and 3.2-terabit transceivers and co-packaged optics operating at 200 gigabits per second and beyond per lane.

The company now estimates its serviceable addressable market at approximately $2 billion to $4 billion, compared with the prior range of $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

LeMaitre also said demand is increasing for high-speed coherent and “coherent-lite” pluggable transceivers used in data center interconnect and campus-scale connections.

Customer Pipeline Advances, But Foundry Capacity Remains a Constraint

Lightwave Logic said it has four major customers, all Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500 companies, at stage three, or the prototyping phase, of its design-win pipeline. LeMaitre said the figure follows the recently announced acquisition of Polariton by Marvell.

The company expects one or two additional Tier 1 customers to reach stage three before the end of the third quarter of 2026.

LeMaitre said one factor affecting the pace of customer engagement and progression to stage four, or manufacturing, is strong demand for silicon photonics wafers and devices. He said AI infrastructure growth has placed pressure on the limited number of foundries capable of supporting advanced silicon photonics manufacturing at scale, leading to longer wafer tape-out and fabrication cycle times.

Despite those constraints, LeMaitre said Lightwave Logic expects to receive multiple devices from its foundry partners during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. He also said the company is negotiating a new material supply and licensing agreement with one lead customer to support high-volume production, which is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Management said Lightwave Logic’s technology is designed to enhance silicon photonics rather than compete with it. LeMaitre cited integrations with Tower Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries through the GDSFactory ecosystem, and Silterra with Luceda Photonics as part of the company’s strategy to embed its polymer modulator technology within silicon photonics foundry workflows.

Reliability, IP and Manufacturing Updates

LeMaitre said the company has made technical progress in demonstrating the long-term reliability and stability of its electro-optic polymer platform. He said the latest generation materials have passed key telco-related stress testing when combined with the company’s encapsulation approaches.

According to LeMaitre, the company’s data shows resistance to degradation mechanisms including loss of poling efficiency, chromophore decomposition and photooxidation under accelerated stress conditions, including 85 degrees Celsius and 85% relative humidity testing.

The company also discussed its intellectual property strategy, which LeMaitre said covers materials, device architectures, fabrication processes, integration methods and packaging approaches. He said Lightwave Logic’s engagement with Michael Best is intended to strengthen and expand the company’s IP position as it advances commercialization and licensing initiatives.

During the Q&A portion of the call, LeMaitre said Lightwave Logic is setting up a new Perkinamine production line in Denver, commissioning new equipment and hiring process and production personnel to prepare for a production ramp. He said the company has not yet engaged in developing a redundant manufacturing infrastructure.

Asked about back-end-of-line process design kits, encapsulation and testing readiness at foundry partners, LeMaitre said Lightwave Logic currently performs back-end-of-line deposition and encapsulation of polymers in-house in Denver. He said the company may work with high-volume manufacturing partners in the future and is speaking with multiple partners on the topic.

First-Quarter Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2026, Lightwave Logic reported revenue of approximately $29,000, up 27% year over year. The company posted a net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.7 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was flat year over year.

LeMaitre said the company’s higher operating expenses reflected continued investment in research and development, customer engagement, foundry ecosystem integration, intellectual property expansion and organizational capabilities tied to future commercialization efforts.

Research and development spending rose to $3.5 million as the company advanced device performance, reliability validation and integration activities. General and administrative expenses also increased, which LeMaitre attributed primarily to strategic operational initiatives.

Lightwave Logic ended the quarter with approximately $75 million in cash and equivalents. LeMaitre said that since the end of the quarter, the company had “used up the shelves” put in place in August 2024, and that cash on hand as of May 11, 2026, was approximately $100 million.

The company said it will virtually attend the Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference on May 14 and hold its annual shareholder meeting virtually on May 21 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

About Lightwave Logic NASDAQ: LWLG

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

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