Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Shares Up 10.4% - Here's What Happened

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Likewise Group Stock Performance

Likewise Group Plc ( LON:LIKE Get Free Report ) shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 and last traded at GBX 25.40. 240,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 329,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.

The stock has a market cap of £62.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Likewise Group

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via its twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth. With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.560 employees.

Further Reading

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