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Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Shares Up 10.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Likewise Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10.4% to GBX 25.40 (intraday high GBX 26) on Tuesday, with 240,825 shares traded — about 27% below the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £62.31 million and a high P/E of 47.17, while balance-sheet metrics show notable leverage (debt-to-equity 82.75) and tight liquidity (current ratio 1.03, quick ratio 0.67).
  • Likewise is a UK flooring distributor operating 12 Distribution and Logistics Centres, serving over 7,000 customers and employing around 560 people.
  • Five stocks we like better than Likewise Group.

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE - Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 and last traded at GBX 25.40. 240,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 329,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.

Likewise Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £62.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Likewise Group

(Get Free Report)

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via its twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth. With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.560 employees.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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