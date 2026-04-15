Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Down 9.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$80.73 and last traded at C$80.80. 152,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 110,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Linamar from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linamar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$99.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Trading Down 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$89.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42.

Linamar (TSE:LNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company's Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

Further Reading

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