Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.25.

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Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

LCTX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $304.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.36% and a negative net margin of 434.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Define Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

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