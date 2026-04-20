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Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Lionsgate Studios logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Lionsgate hit a new 52-week high — shares traded as high as $12.50 (last $12.35) on Monday with about 1.16 million shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — seven Buy, five Hold and one Sell ratings leave an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.81, though several firms (e.g., Baird, Wells Fargo) recently raised targets.
  • Q4 showed an EPS miss but revenue beat — reported ($0.07) EPS vs. ($0.02) expected and revenue of $724.3M vs. $706.0M; the company has a $3.57B market cap and a negative P/E (-14.46).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1162336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Studios from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LION. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company's stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 837,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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