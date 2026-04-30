Liquidia (LQDA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $116.6230 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 209.33% and a negative net margin of 43.53%.The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liquidia alerts: Sign Up

Liquidia Trading Up 1.3%

LQDA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 32,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,137,599 shares in the company, valued at $43,649,673.63. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 62,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,248,047.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,188,935 shares in the company, valued at $78,670,323.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 578,820 shares of company stock worth $22,746,258 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidia by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Liquidia from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liquidia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidia wasn't on the list.

While Liquidia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here