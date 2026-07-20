Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $39.52 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the sale, the director owned 164,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,244,796.20. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $397,854.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,494.64. The trade was a 21.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 211,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,699 over the last three months. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4,505.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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