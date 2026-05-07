Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $159,291.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,100,424.65. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $91,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,235.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 76,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,679 over the last 90 days. 28.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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