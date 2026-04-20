Lisa Ricciardi Acquires 9,175 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Ricciardi acquired 9,175 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $10,092.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,715,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,436.10. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 1,002,761 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,733. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,631,000. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 98.1% during the third quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 997,029 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 493,770 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 11,695.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,060,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,165 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognition Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognition Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Cognition Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here