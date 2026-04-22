Lithia Motors (LAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.14 per share and revenue of $9.8080 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.09 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $279.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $239.78 and a 12 month high of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.82.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors's payout ratio is 6.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $366.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $361.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company's stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 716 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,992 shares of the company's stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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