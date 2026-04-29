Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.80 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($1.80), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Lithia Motors's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.66 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lithia Motors' conference call:

Record quarter: Company reported record revenues of $9.3 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.34 , citing diversified operations and resilient execution despite weather and macro headwinds.

Company reported record revenues of and adjusted diluted EPS of , citing diversified operations and resilient execution despite weather and macro headwinds. Driveway Finance Corp. strength: DFC posted financing operations income of $21 million (up 71% YoY), record originations ($840M), a $5 billion portfolio and 18% penetration, positioning it toward the long‑term 20%+ target.

DFC posted financing operations income of (up 71% YoY), record originations ($840M), a $5 billion portfolio and 18% penetration, positioning it toward the long‑term 20%+ target. After‑sales and used performance: After‑sales revenue and gross profit grew (revenues +3.8%, gross profit +5.7%, margins 58.7%), and same‑store used revenue rose 4.6% with sequential improvement in used GPU.

After‑sales revenue and gross profit grew (revenues +3.8%, gross profit +5.7%, margins 58.7%), and same‑store used revenue rose 4.6% with sequential improvement in used GPU. Capital allocation: Management repurchased about 4% of outstanding shares (~$259–$300M this quarter) and remains biased toward buybacks while also pursuing disciplined acquisitions at attractive prices.

Management repurchased about 4% of outstanding shares (~$259–$300M this quarter) and remains biased toward buybacks while also pursuing disciplined acquisitions at attractive prices. Margin and new‑vehicle pressures: New vehicle revenue fell 7.1% (unit declines and GPU compression), and adjusted SG&A to gross rose to 71.5% YoY (though flat sequentially), highlighting near‑term profitability headwinds to address.

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Lithia Motors Trading Up 7.6%

LAD traded up $21.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. 140,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $239.78 and a one year high of $360.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.84.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wall Street Zen cut Lithia Motors from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $366.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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